Sunderland coastguard and police called to Marsden due to concern for man
Emergency services have responded to reports of concern for a man at Marsden.
By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 13:44
Northumbria Police officers and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the scene shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday, July 31.
Police had received a report of concern for a man.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.39am today (Wednesday), police received a report of concern for a man at Marsden Grotto, South Shields.
“Officers attended and the man was brought to safety. He has been referred to relevant support services.”