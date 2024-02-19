Sunderland Clipper Barque celebrates 150 years
With the Governor of New South Wales and 160 guests on board, the James Craig was surrounded by historic ships and boats to create a unique procession.
On 18th February 1874, the James Craig, then known as the Clan MacLeod, was launched from the yard of Bartram, Haswell & Co at South Dock.
During the day's events, a letter was read from the Mayor of Sunderland expressing the connection that city has with the old ship.
Thank you Sunderland for building the James Craig well and true all those years ago. This event is as much your milestone as well as ours. https://www.facebook.com/9NewsSydney/videos/724345899812084/