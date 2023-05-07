News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland half marathon, 10k and Big 3k start times and road closures

Hunreds of runners will be taking part in the Sunderland half marathon, 10k and Big 3k events in Sunderland today - with hundreds more turning out to cheer them on.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read

Here are the start times for each race:

9:00am – start of the Active Sunderland Big 3k on St. Mary’s Way next to Keel Square

10:00am – start of Sunderland City 10K on St. Mary’s Way

10:25am – start of Sunderland City Half Marathon on St. Mary’s Way

Road closures

St Mary’s Way is closed to traffic from 6am for the event, and Wearmouth Bridge from 8.30am.

A rolling road closure programme will be in operation around Sunderland from 8:30am until 4pm.

