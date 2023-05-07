Sunderland half marathon, 10k and Big 3k start times and road closures
Hunreds of runners will be taking part in the Sunderland half marathon, 10k and Big 3k events in Sunderland today - with hundreds more turning out to cheer them on.
Here are the start times for each race:
9:00am – start of the Active Sunderland Big 3k on St. Mary’s Way next to Keel Square
10:00am – start of Sunderland City 10K on St. Mary’s Way
10:25am – start of Sunderland City Half Marathon on St. Mary’s Way
Road closures
St Mary’s Way is closed to traffic from 6am for the event, and Wearmouth Bridge from 8.30am.
A rolling road closure programme will be in operation around Sunderland from 8:30am until 4pm.