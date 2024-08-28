Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of the mini-festival takeover of Sunderland’s City Hall, Let’s Caper@CityHall, have just confirmed the full line-up details for the return event on Friday, September 27.

There will be plenty going on in City Hall. | Let's Caper

The "epic celebration of the region’s creative and cultural talent" is cited as another example of Sunderland’s creative renaissance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smoove & Turrell headline the musical line up with a DJ set featuring live vocals and Northern Funk, in a transformed-for-the-night council chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are supported by BBC Introducing favourites Soul Funksters, Moonwax and ex-Golden Virgins bluesman Lucas Renney.

Comedy is hosted by local star Lee Kyle with Ben Crompton (of Game of Thrones) at the top of the bill, alongside sets from Elizabeth Mitchell and a returning, Anja Atkinson.

For dance fans there's Brazilian instructor Andre Viana with three sets of his Samba dance lessons in the City Hall atrium, where there will also be funk-based crowd karaoke, live art, mural painting, stalls including Sunderland’s own Pink Collar Gallery and even some green screen filmmaking.

Food and bars will open, including Vietnamese specialists The Big Bahn, Japanese-Korean fusion Sumo Bento, vegan burger vendors Beanie Bun and Mackie’s Corner’s Sweet Petite with their sweet treat creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smoove said: “We’re really excited about this one; a new venue, a great city, and, if the reports from the first Caper@CityHall in April are anything to go by, an amazing crowd. And with so much varied and up-and-coming Sunderland talent to enjoy, it’s going to be a fantastic experience.”

Organiser, Sean Bullick said “We can’t wait to return to Sunderland. The Caper in April was a brilliant night out and the enthusiasm and support we received from the whole creative community was incredible.

“With the city’s unique civic pride, we know we’re going to have another great night out at City Hall on September 27.”

The event is made possible by the support of Sunderland City Council and sponsor Sunderland BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of the BID, said: “After the great success of the first Caper@CityHall in April showcasing so much local creative talent and promoting local businesses, we’re delighted to sponsor the event again and look forward to another super night out.”

Tickets are £20.075 including booking fee at www.thecaper.co.uk.

There will also be a Christmas Caper on December 6.