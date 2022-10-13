On Wednesday (October 12), Sunderland city centre saw police cordons, closed roads and building vacated after a “credible threat” was received, according to Sunderland City Council.

Why were roads closed and buildings evacuated?

City Hall on St Mary’s Way was emptied on the morning of Wednesday, October 12 following what the council described as a “credible threat” to the building. Police cautions followed with road closures starting at the Bridges Roundabout on St Mary’s Way and running up to Keel Square and St Mary’s Boulevard roundabout.

A1231 closed at the Bridges junction on Wednesday, October 12.

According to Northumbria Police, the force were contacted about a report of “malicious communications” regarding a building on Plater Way came shortly before 8:25am. This is the small road which separates Sunderland’s City Hall and The Beam office building.

The public were also recommended to avoid the area around the closures.

What did the council say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council released a statement shortly before 7pm which said: “The building was evacuated as a precaution earlier today after a report of malicious communications.

"Council officers have continued to work closely with the police throughout the day.”

The statement continued: “Staff have been working hard to minimise this [disruption] and to make sure that wherever possible services could continue to operate as normal.”

A full Council meeting, scheduled for 4pm that afternoon was cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What about the police?

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that precautionary measures put in place at City Hall on Plater Way in Sunderland following a report of malicious communications made earlier today (Wednesday) have been stood down."

These cordons started to be removed at around 3:30pm with access to City Hall and surrounding buildings also being approved although a police presence continued into the evening.

A 67 year-old man was arrested on the day of the event and he has now been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are roads around Sunderland’s City Hall and St Mary’s Way still closed?