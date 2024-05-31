Sunderland City Council wins £1million housing benefit tribunal case

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council believed the scheme had been developed to take advantage of the system.

A tribunal has ruled Sunderland City Council bosses were right to refuse housing benefit payments in a landmark case centred on provision for vulnerable residents.

The local authority joined forces with Middlesbrough Council in the case against supported living provider My Space Housing Solutions.

My Space sought to develop two supported housing schemes in North Ormesby in 2017 and a third in Sunderland city centre in 2019.

Cllr Kevin Johnston in Market Place, Houghton

The Sunderland scheme was offered to the council, which declined to support it as there was no housing need for the project.

The North Ormesby schemes were rejected by Middlesbrough Council’s contracts and commissioning team as being unsuitable for all client groups, including vulnerable, elderly and disabled residents.

Although none of the provision was required, and the charity had been advised of this, it pressed ahead with the schemes and proposed what the councils considered to be extremely high rents.

The North Ormesby properties were visited and found to be covered by a single member of staff, who was unable to provide sufficient support to the scheme’s 38 tenants.

The property in Sunderland was also judged to be poorly managed.

Both councils were of the view the schemes had been created to make money by taking advantage of the housing benefit scheme and not to help vulnerable people and should be refused outright.

Aall Housing Benefit claims in both authorities were refused, which saved over £1million to the public purse. The Bolton-based charity then appealed these decisions.

The appeal was finally heard by a judge at Teesside Magistrates Court in February this year.

A subsequent judgement upheld both councils’ decisions to refuse housing benefit payment on the grounds that all schemes were clearly set up to take advantage of the benefit system and both councils were correct in their decision to refuse housing benefit altogether.

In addition, Middlesbrough Council’s views around the lack of support for tenants were also upheld.

The charity was also the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation in 2022 entitled The Housing Benefit Millionaire which linked My Space to property sales worth more than £120million.

Former employees claimed the business focused on expansion at the expense of supporting some tenants, allegations denied by My Space.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business Cllr Kevin Johnston was delighted the authorities’ joint stance had been vindicated: “We hope that this ruling sends out a strong message to any landlords seeking to take advantage of the benefit system at the expense of some of our most vulnerable residents and the public purse.

"In Sunderland, we have robust procedures in place to assess housing benefit claims.

“The Benefits Service look at every supported accommodation scheme to ensure it meets the strict criteria and this led to the City Council refusing to pay housing benefit on the grounds that it did not meet these conditions – a decision which I’m delighted to say has been upheld by the tribunal.

"In the case of the My Space Housing Solutions scheme in Sunderland, it was poorly managed and not up to the standard we would expect for anyone vulnerable living in supported accommodation.

“As a result of the poor support they received, they could not move on, and their journey to independent living stagnated. Those in need of this type of accommodation have a right to expect that the appropriate support will be available to them, and that simply wasn’t the case under this scheme in Sunderland.

"Sunderland City Council established the Supported Housing Improvement Programme in 2023, which created a dedicated team to inspect supported accommodation and those who provide it in the City.

“Housing providers considering working in Sunderland should be aware that all proposed schemes will be scrutinised by the team to ensure that their services meet the standards required and all charges within the rent are appropriate.