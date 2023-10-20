Sunderland City Council issues latest advice for Storm Babet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council is advising people to take extra care as Storm Babet continues to batter the region.

The Met Office is warning of prolonged rainfall across the North East accompanied by easterly gales, and although conditions will improve through Saturday afternoon it will remain unsettled next week.

A Yellow Met Office Warning for Rain remains in place until until 6am on Saturday and a Yellow Warning for Wind until 12pm on Saturday.

Due to the stormy weather conditions, Roker Pier will remain closed until Monday.

A council spokesperson said: "With 50-60 miles per hour winds and large waves along the coast, the council is also continuing to advise people against venturing onto the beaches and the promenade at Sunderland's seafront.

"People are also being advised to stay away from swollen rivers and watercourses.

"Anyone who does have to go out is being urged to take extra care and to allow more time for their journeys.

"The council has put arrangements in place to support residents and respond to any potential issues arising from the weather conditions.

"This includes making sure that vulnerable residents are ok and having staff on standby, ready to respond to any reports of flooding, fallen trees or other damage caused by the strong winds and rain.

"Residents are also being asked to play their part by securing any loose items in their garden or yard such as garden furniture, equipment or trampolines, to avoid them being blown around.

"See Tickets has contacted all customers with tickets for Friday and over the weekend, offering them the choice of a refund or a change of date.

"All other dates for the Festival of Light, which runs through until Saturday 11 November and is open every day over half term, are still available to book at: www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol"