Sunderland city centre street cordoned off after weather damages roof

A city centre street was cordoned off by police after tiles were reportedly blown off a roof.

Station Street, where one of the north entrances to Sunderland Railway Station is found, was closed by Northumbria Police for reasons of public safety after bad weather struck.

The Echo understands that the cordon will remain in place until the roof can be inspected and made safe.

The blustery conditions are expected to last until well into Friday, September 27.