Sunderland city centre Post Office set to be ‘offloaded’ as the company makes cuts

Sunderland city centre’s Post Office is set to be ‘offloaded’.

The Post Office has revealed plans to hand over 108 directly-owned branches to franchisees by the autumn as the company looks set to make cuts.

Speaking in November 2024, Mr Railton commented: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.

“We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

Sunderland city centre's Post Office, on Fawcett Street, is among 108 branches that are set to be 'offloaded' by the company. | National World

The ‘offloading’ process could see the affected sites taken over by other businesses, while others could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises.

At the time of writing, the future of the Post Office in Sunderland city centre is unclear.

Lewis Atkinson, the Member of Parliament for Sunderland Central, has previously expressed his concerns that the city’s Post Office could be at risk of closure.

Speaking in November 2024, he said: “As part of the Post Office’s recent announcements, the future of 115 branches across the country are being reviewed, one of which is the Sunderland Post Office

“No definite decisions have yet been made about any branch.

“I will monitor the situation and work to ensure residents and businesses continue to have access to important local services.”

Other branches in the North East that are impacted by the ‘offloading’ process include South Shields and Chester-le-Street.

