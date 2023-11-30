Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Households are being warned of bin collection changes over Christmas and New Year in Sunderland.

Collections scheduled between Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) and Friday, December 29, 2023, are moving back one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland households are asked to present their waste for collection one day later than usual during this time.

So the moves are:

Tuesday 26th moves to Wednesday 27th

Wednesday 27th moves to Thursday 28th

Thursday 28th moves to Friday 29th

Friday 29th moves to Saturday 30th

Bins will be collected as usual up to Friday, December 22, and normal collections will resume from Tuesday, January 2.

Sunderland City Council is also asking people to help their bin collection crews by:

• Putting their bin out on the revised collection day

• Ensuring it is out by 7.30am at the latest

• Leaving access for bin collection vehicles so crews can get to everyone’s bin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City, said: "As we approach the festive season, many people find they generate more rubbish, so we’re asking everyone to make a note of the revised collection dates to help our teams collect everything smoothly.

“While your bin may fill up more quickly than usual over Christmas, you can make the most of the space in your bins by recycling everything or booking a slot at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC).”

Graphic by Sunderland City Council.

Recycle right this Christmas:

DO Recycle:

Plastic and glass bottles

Clean food boxes and trays

Sweet tubs

Dry cardboard

Inner cardboard rolls of wrapping paper

Envelopes

DON’T Recycle:

Wrapping paper

Cards with glitter, bows or shiny sections on them.

Polystyrene

Packaging with food left in it

If you’re clearing out items such as clothes, books, DVDs, electricals, toys, homeware or furniture, the Revive Sunderland Reuse shop at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Pallion accepts donations of good quality items.

It is open seven days a week to shop or donate from 9.30am until 4.30pm and there is no need for a permit to visit. All the proceeds go to the St Vincent de Paul Society which helps some of the most vulnerable people in the community through emergency food parcels, debt advice, and more.