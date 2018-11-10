Sunderland children recycle plastic to make poppy tribute

Youngsters at a Sunderland primary school turned trash into tributes for Remembrance Day.

The children at St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Ryhope recycled plastic bottles to make poppies.

Pupil Ryley McLaughlin with his mum and dad's army medals.

After all the poppies were finished the children used them to create a display at the front of the Smith Street school.

A spokeswoman for the school, said all the children thoroughly enjoyed joining in with the project and making and painting the poppies.

She said: “It was a great project. All the parents, staff and children pulled together to create the display.”

Youngsters at the school held special lessons to learn about the First World War.

She said some of the childen had relatives killed in the First World War and brought memorial items into the school and some of the children who are from army families talked about what that is like.