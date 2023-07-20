A seafront café has teamed up with green-minded schoolchildren as Sunderland gets ready to host the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series.

Pupils taking part in the beach clean. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

Keen to help the city look its best as it prepares to welcome top athletes from around the world, staff from Sue's Café joined forces with pupils from Dame Dorothy Primary School for a pre-triathlon beach clean at Roker.

Making a clean sweep of the beach. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

Armed with black bags and litter pickers, Year 4 pupils from the school spent an hour helping the beach prepare for an action packed two days of Swim Bike Run over the weekend of July 29-30.

Rob Hutchinson who runs Sue's Café with mum Sue Taggart, said: "We've worked with Dame Dorothy for years now in regards to beach cleans and environmental awareness.

"I think it's really important for the younger generation to get involved in environmental matters and taking pride in where they live. It's great they've been able to take part in such a big event happening on their doorstep and they should all be proud of themselves."

Pupils from Dame Dorothy's also took part in a beach clean with the cafe ahead of the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final in the city last summer.

Gary Byers, Business Manager at Dame Dorothy Primary School, said: "After a day at the beach last week, the eco-warriors in Year 4 are really keen to do help their bit to keep our local area clean.

"We also have children from Dame Dorothy who will be flag bearers for the British leg of the World Triathlon Series on Sunday 30 July. The children are excited to catch a glimpse some of the athletes behind the scenes and to complete a short run and a timed bike challenge over the course of the weekend."

Welcoming the support from the school and the cafe, Cllr Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Green Clean City, said: "It's brilliant to see local schools and businesses getting behind this world class event to make sure that the seafront is looking its best for the triathlon.

"Our environmental services teams work really hard to keep our seafront and beaches looking their beautiful best all year round. But it's always nice to get a bit of extra help and I'd like to thank Rob and Sue from Sue's Café and the children from Dame Dorothy's for doing such a fantastic job."

Next weekend's triathlon will see nearly 2,000 participants - including some of the world's best athletes - swim, bike and run across two days of action against the scenic backdrop of Roker Beach and the Sunderland seafront.

Taking place within the qualifying window for next summer’s Paris Olympics, it is also a chance to see the world’s elite in action on the streets of Sunderland, and will be broadcast live on the BBC and worldwide.

Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor John Price added: "We're really excited to be hosting the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series after the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final last summer.

Year 4 pupils from Dame Dorothy Primary School and Sue Taggart from Sue's Café at the beach clean. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

"It should be a fantastic weekend, with lots of free and fun things for families to do in the fan zone on Cliffe Park as well as the chance to see world class sporting action."

