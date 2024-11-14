Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland-based children’s charity Love, Amelia has been given The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love, Amelia volunteers are delighted with the award. | Submitted

It is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive. It is equivalent to an MBE. Recipients are announced on the monarch's birthday.

Love, Amelia supports children aged 0-16 across the North East who are experiencing poverty and hardship. The charity provides new and top quality pre-loved essential items to meet their needs; including clothing, safe sleeping places, nappies, toiletries and toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its foundation in 2019, the charity has supported nearly 20,000 children and families, distributing over £2 million worth of essential items.

It is committed to giving children the best possible start in life, ensuring they have access to the items they need to be safe, happy and able to thrive.

Love, Amelia welcomes individual volunteers, as well as volunteers from businesses, education and public sector services. Over 60 volunteers contribute more than 500 hours every month.

The charity will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear next summer. Also, two representatives from Love, Amelia will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with other recipients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph Capewell, founder and chief executive of Love, Amelia said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, an honour that truly belongs to our incredible volunteers.

"At Love, Amelia, our volunteers are the backbone of everything we do, dedicating their time, effort, and compassion every day to support the youngest members of our society.

"Each month, we are proud to welcome over 60 volunteers from a range of backgrounds; from individuals balancing work and family commitments, to retired professionals and those volunteering through businesses, organisations, or educational institutions.

Since 2019 Love, Amelia has supported nearly 20,000 children and families. | Submitted

"Every single person plays a vital role here, sharing our passion for tackling child poverty. This award is a testament to their hard work and commitment, and I am thrilled to pay tribute to each of them in this very special way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to get involved, visit www.loveamelia.org.uk or get in touch at [email protected].

Sunderland’s North East Land Sea & Air Museum (NELSAM) has also been given the The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.