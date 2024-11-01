Tributes have been paid to a celebrity hair stylist and businessman from Sunderland after his death aged 69.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Charlton died suddenly while away on business in Turkey.

A hairdressing success story from Sunderland, David Charlton has died aged 69. | 3rd party

Born into a family of hairdressers in Sunderland in 1955, he began working at 16 in the salon of his uncle, Jeffrey Barwick. His star soon rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three years at Durham Technical College he passed with distinction the City and Guilds of London Institute Examination in hairdressing.

He then went on to teach hairdressing South Shields and held workshops for the North East Hairdressers’ Federation before moving to the Philippines in 1978, working as a manager before establishing his own salon in 1989.

This became a hugely successful hairdressing chain, David's Salon.

The chain now has around 250 outlets in the Philippines, with a reputation for the standard of its services, affordability and generous salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became the official hairdresser of Binibining Pilipinas, a famous Filipino beauty pageant, attending to candidates such as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

He shared his success by supporting several orphanages and sponsored many cycling and swimming events.

David’s uncle, George Warren, told the Echo: "He was a great guy. We were very close. He came back to see his family at least once a year.

“He started with one shop but it grew and grew, although he kept a very close eye on it. He was very keen on making sure that his customer got the best possible attention."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media statement, David's Salon said: "It is with profound sadness and heavy heart that we learned of the passing of one of the pillars of the salon industry in the country - Mr David Charlton.

“Together with the whole industry, loyal clients, and countless friends, we mourn the passing of an industry leader.

“His life’s work and legacy are inextricably intertwined with our work and for that we will always be grateful. Mr David Charlton leaves behind a legacy that will long-serve to inspire Filipino hairdressers and stylists today and in the future

“Mr David Charlton - you are always loved, will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. Our sincere condolences, may your soul rest in peace."

David leaves behind his wife Angela, their daughters Helen, Leigh and Laura and six grandchildren. His funeral concludes in the Philippines on November 3.