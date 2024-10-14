Sunderland care homes' walk for Alzheimer’s Society
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
HC-One's Falstone Manor and Falstone Court care homes, both in Roker, bring communities together each year for the Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk.
Those taking part completed the Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk, where they demonstrated an ongoing commitment to support vital dementia research and care.
The charity walk, a big event in the calendars of both homes Falstone Manor and Falstone Court, took place in South Shields.
The walk is not just about fundraising, but is also an opportunity to engage with the local community and raise awareness about the challenges of living with dementia.
Each year, the team's at both care homes look forward to the walk, organised by the Alzheimer’s Society. The charity works to support those affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Walkers set off from Bents Park, where they chose to walk either 1.7km or 7km, each aiming to raise £160.
Emma Crithclow-Riley, Falstone Court Care Home manager, said: “It’s heart-warming to see both our residents and colleagues come together for such a fantastic cause.
"The Memory Walk is an event close to our hearts, and we’re always amazed by the sense of community spirit, and the enthusiasm from the team here at Falstone Manor and Falstone Court.”
The funds raised through the Memory Walks help the Alzheimer’s Society continue their ground-breaking work, providing crucial support for people living with dementia and funding research to ultimately find a cure.
Last year alone, the charity supported over 900,000 people across the UK. Initiatives such as the walk are important to enable the charity to continue its vital services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.