Sunderland care home residents knit vital woollies for neonatal unit

Babies on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital will have a more comfortable stay, thanks to a kind donation from a local care home.

Highcliffe Care Home's A Stitch In Time group helped produce the essential babywear. | 3rd party

Residents, family members and the staff at Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack handknitted and crocheted 15 premature baby bonnets and 15 blankets over four months which have now been presented to the hospital.

The residents' group, A Stitch In Time, which meets weekly at the care home, was at the heart of creating the essential items for the newborns.

Bonnets are vital in helping neonatal babies regulate their body temperature and protect their heads. Blankets soothe, maintain warmth and provide snug, womb-like comfort for better sleep.

Children’s charity Love, Amelia also received a donation of baby blankets from the home. The award-winning charity was founded in memory of a young girl named Amelia and assists children with life-limiting conditions and disabilities.

Gillian Redmayne, well-being co-ordinator at Highcliffe, was among the staff who visited the hospital to deliver the donation.

She said: “Being part of this meaningful donation to the Neonatal Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital has been heart-warming.

"We are thrilled to support the hospital with these handmade bonnets and blankets. Our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff joined together with love to create these essential items, providing comfort and warmth to the precious little ones who need it most.

“Made from donated soft wool, these items are designed to keep them cosy and secure during their early days.”

Highcliffe resident Marie Brook was also involved and said: “Helping the newborns out in our local area is so important to us and it was a pleasure to be part of something that is making a real difference.”

In a thank you letter to the home, the neonatal unit said: “May we express out gratitude for the beautifully knitted garments that you have so kindly made for the babies on our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“Our babies would not be so well dressed without the kindness shown by members of the public. Once again, thank you for your kindness and supporting out Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”