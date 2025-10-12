Google

Hylton Grange has been rated 'Requires Improvement' overall in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report.

The assessment, carried out between 11 August and 16 September 2025, was prompted by concerns regarding the establishment, located at 1 Poole Road, Sunderland, SR4 0HG and operated by Hylton Grange Health Care Limited, raised to the Commission.

While inspectors found that people were not at risk of harm, one breach of legal regulations was identified in relation to safe care and treatment due to issues with medicine management.

Hylton Grange provides accommodation, personal and nursing care for up to 30 younger and older adults, including individuals with brain acquired injuries. At the time of the unannounced inspection, 27 people were living at the service.

The CQC rated the home as Requires Improvement in the categories of Safe and Well-led, while Effective, Caring, and Responsive received Good ratings. Inspectors noted that while care was provided safely and respectfully, governance and oversight still needed improvement—particularly around medicines and communication systems.

The report stated: "Governance was not always effective, as improvements were still needed to medicine management from the last inspection, improvements were needed to communication, and medicine records, with more effective oversight to ensure and maintain the quality and safety of service provision."

Despite these shortcomings, the home received praise from residents, relatives, and professionals for the quality of care. Comments included: “It is miles better than other places, much better,” and “Staff are amazing, during the day and night.”

Residents said they felt safe and listened to. One resident said, “I trust the staff, they wait and listen to me,” while a relative noted, “They have higher staffing levels and higher skill sets here.”

The report highlighted that staff were trained, valued, and worked collaboratively with professionals. The registered manager is legally responsible for ensuring compliance with regulations and was in place at the time of inspection.

Hylton Grange promotes independence and personal choice, with people involved in decisions about their care. One resident shared, “I want to move into my own flat,” while another said, “I like my pamper sessions, nail care and face masks.”

While the CQC has acknowledged many strengths, including positive staff relationships and person-centred care, further improvements are needed in leadership and medicine safety to achieve a higher rating.

For more information, head to: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-15525687045/reports/AP15574/overall