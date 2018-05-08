Sunderland care home becomes Sherwood Forest for the day with Robin Hood-themed event

King Richard made a visit to a Wearside care home for a national event.

The Laurels Care Home in Hetton held a Robin Hood-themed day as part of National Care Home Open Day.

From left: Keith MacKnight, Coun Doris MacKnight and Mayor of Hetton, Dave Wallace.

Staff dressed up as characters from the period, including home administrator, Carole Green, as Robin Hood, activities leader, Brenda Howe, as Maid Marian and caretaker, Tom Wilkinson as King Richard.

They threw the doors open to visitors and had lots of people come along to join in the fun with Robin Hood-themed activities.

Carole Green, the administrator at the home, said they were more than happy to join in the national event and show people what life is like in their care home.

She said: “It is about inviting the public in so people can see for themselves what care homes are like and possibly in the future if they need to find a care home for a loved one, it won’t be so daunting for them.”

She said Hetton is a tight-knit community and children from a nearby school, as well as businesses, came along to enjoy the open day.

Carole said: “A lot of our residents have always lived in Hetton.”

The home worker said because they do so many dress up days at The Laurels it was hard to come up with something they hadn’t done, but they hit on the Robin Hood theme.

Carole said: “We have lots of dress up days, we are having a Star Wars theme today. It is just a lot of fun and the residents really enjoy it. We are already thinking of what to do for the open day next year and we might do Egyptian.

Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Doris MacKnight, and husband, Keith, with activites leader at The Laurels Care Home, Brenda Howe.

“We do go the extra mile to transform the home for these events. It’s not like coming to work here, because we have so much fun.”

She said they had lots going on during the Robin Hood day, including the residents making Robin Hood hats.

Carole added: “The residents had a great time, they loved it.”