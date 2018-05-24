Sunderland car parking charges set to rise - which sites are affected?

Charges at various car parks in Sunderland are set to rise by 10p per hour - with council chiefs defending the move by saying they will still be among the cheapest rates in the country.

Public notices have been posted informing people of the planned 10p an hour increase in council provided car parks and some on-street parking locations.

St Mary's car park, Sunderland.

The council have said the increase is due to continued investment and improvement in parking facilities as well as trafic management.

Venues set to see an increase include the city’s Civic Centre car park, St Mary’s and the Sunniside Multi-Storey, as well as many on-street locations.

However charges in Bridge Street, Foyle Street, Frederick Street, High Street West, Norfolk Street and West Sunniside on-street parking locations will remain unchanged.

Likewise, the fixed and daily rates at St Mary’s and Sunniside multi-storeys, Livingstone Road car park, Whitburn Road, Harbour View car park, Marine Walk car park, Tunstall Terrace and Tunstall Terrace West will also remain unchanged.

The Thursday ‘Free After Three’ scheme will also continue in all car parks and on-street parking places.

The council said that recent investment in car parking facilities includes:

*Improved visitor and pedestrian access to St Mary’s car park, with the introduction of an automatic door system on the walkway and an upgrade of the lifts in the car park.

*Upgraded equipment at Sunniside car park and St Mary’s car parks to improve customer service with new entry and exit terminals, new pay stations, and new credit/debit card facilities.

*Resurfacing and Relining of Gorse Road car park and relining in other locations.

Council bosses pointed to a recent survey which showed that the average cost for an hour’s parking in Sunderland is 79p.

Sunderland City Council portfolio holder for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: “Car parking charges in Sunderland continue to offer good value compared to many other similar-sized cities and local areas, and the decision to raise them even slightly has not been taken lightly.

“We have had to consider these changes for council operated car parks and on-street parking to help balance the demand for parking with the need to reduce congestion, keep traffic flowing freely across the city and continue investment in parking facilities.”