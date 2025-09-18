Google

A Sunderland cannabis user was caught drug driving when he got behind the wheel of a car he had just bought to do up and sell, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Johnson, 59, was pulled over by police as he drove the newly acquired BMW X3 in Faber Street, Carley Hill, on the evening of Thursday, June 19. Johnson, of Carley Road, also Carley Hill, was drug swiped at the roadside and his reading came back positive for the prohibited class B substance.

An evidential blood sample given at a police station after his arrest confirmed the presence of cannabis derivative THC at a level above the legal limit. Prosecutor John Garside told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “At approximately 6.30pm, police saw the defendant driving a BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They carried out a roadside drug test that showed positive for cannabis. Blood was then taken for analysis.”

Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of drug driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He gave a reading in blood for THC of not less than 5.2mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Harry Burn, defending, said: “He had purchased the vehicle to do it up and sell. He stupidly went to collect it. He had no licence. He does use cannabis from time to time.”

The court heard Johnson has a provisional driving licence and owes £2,880 in fines and costs from previous offending. Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £120, with a £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did not impose the standard £85 court costs, due to the amount of his outstanding debt. John Lee, chair of the bench, told him: “It’s your own fault you’re here today. You had no licence and no insurance. A lot of people don’t realise that drugs stay in the system longer than alcohol and it catches people out.”