Crews were alerted to the blaze on Tunstall Village Road at 10.36am on Monday, January 30.

A video from the scene shows flames coming from the top of the Go North East bus with plumes of smoke towering above the vehicle.

The fire service said that everyone had left the bus before firefighters arrived.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Monday (January 30).

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Earlier today (Monday 30th) our fire control received a call about a bus on fire on Tunstall Village Road in Sunderland.

"Crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station were on the scene in just five minutes to extinguish the single-decker bus on fire.

"All people on the bus self-rescued before our arrival and a nearby community centre was evacuated as a precaution.

"The bus stop has also been damaged by the fire but the fire has since been extinguished.

"Our crews left the scene at 10:55am."

Go North East has been contacted for a comment.

