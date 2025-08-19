Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

A brute who scalded his ex with water from a boiled kettle during a horror attack at her home has been put behind bars.

David Richardson had been in a relationship with the victim but they split around two years before he started pestering her again last summer.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman agreed to have some contact with Richardson, who has 121 convictions on his record, in a bid to keep the peace and after he made self-harm threats but was careful to keep her home address a secret from him.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth said in September last year Richardson found out where the woman lived and she was "terrified" when he turned up at her door but there was no trouble during his first visit.

Mr Hedworth said when Richardson went back for a second time he was "aggressive and shouting about her exes" and added: "He pinned her to the bed and punched her about 20 times to the face. He put his hands around her throat."

The court heard the woman crawled to the living room to "get her breath back" and Richardson attacked her again. Mr Hedworth added: "He boiled the kettle and poured it when she was sitting on the sofa. She jumped up and half went on the floor and the rest burned her head and scalp. The defendant then left."

Mr Hedworth said Richardson had persistently messaged the victim, had "refused to leave her alone" and in one message warned "boom, boom, f***ing smash" in relation to her windows which left her "terrified".

Richardson, 34, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, admitted stalking between August and October last year and non-fatal strangulation. Mr Recorder Tom Moran said the strangulation charge included "significant punches and pouring hot water, some of which scalded the complainant".

Recorder Moran said: "She described being pinned to the bed, punched about 20 times. You put your hands around her neck so she couldn't breathe. She was then thrown to the floor and crawled to the living room where the assault continued. She said you boiled a kettle and poured it partially over her, burning her head and scalp."

The recorder sentenced Richardson to 41 months behind bars. The court heard Richardson has suffered family tragedy when his dad was murdered. Jennifer Coxon, defending, said he has been "hard working" while in prison on remand.