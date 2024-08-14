Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two cycling brothers from Sunderland have pedalled round the North East's four main football stadiums, raising money for the Southport community after the tragedy there on July 29.

Scott dismounted here briefly to enjoy the best of the four stadiums. | 3rd party

Scott Grewcock, 22 and his brother Andi, 27 began their 55-mile bike ride at the Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC, then on to Hartlepool United's Victoria Park before the undoubted highlight of the trip, the Stadium of Light, finishing at Newcastle United's ground, which is called St James' Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, from South Hylton, had been following the traumatic story of the killing of three young girls in Southport on the news, followed by the shameful "protests" and disorder, and wanted to do something that was actually positive and might actually provide some small help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "What happened in Southport was appalling. The kids were at a Taylor Swift dance class; doing something they should be encouraged to do.

"That was upsetting news, then the riots took place. In Sunderland. The place that I love. My perception is that the Mackems are kind, genuine people. We're trying to make the city better.

"I saw all that and decided to do something and had a few ideas. No amount of money will make things right in Southport, but we can still do something."

So far the brothers have raised over £1,400 for the Lancashire and Merseyside Community Foundation, which aims to improve the Southport area, particularly after the recent tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott hadn't cycled for a while and felt somewhat tender the morning after his gruelling trip.

He added: "I've learned that cycling is a lot harder than I had thought. I hadn't ridden a bike for about 18 months, so I felt a bit broken on Monday morning, but I'm a lot better now. After the ride I couldn't walk.

Scott (green shorts) and Andi also cycled to Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and somewhere else. | 3rd party

"So far we’ve raised £1,420, but there's still some more money to come in. My brother's fiancée's nana has been collecting money from the neighbours in her street.”

Scott has not set a target amount of money to raise, he just wants to drum up as much as he can.

To support Scott and Andi's efforts, visit their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/scott-grewcock-1722674341902