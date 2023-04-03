With Easter fast approaching, the bin collection timetable in some places around the UK has been altered, with bank holidays impacting the waste collection sector.

And, with two bank holidays fast approaching on Good Friday and Easter Monday, Sunderland Council has confirmed if the bin timetable around Sunderland has been altered over the Easter weekend.

As well as confirming if there has been any changes or not, Sunderland Council have also provided some top tips on recycling around Easter, with people likely to bin more aluminium and cardboard.

The tips have been sourced from J&B Recycling, who are contracted by Sunderland City Council and sort and process all the recycling collected in the area. If you wish to view them, visit the Sunderland Council website .

The last bank holiday, around the New Year time, and Christmas before that saw no changes to the timetable for bin collection in Sunderland, and now, ahead of Easter Weekend, the council has spoken.

They have confirmed via their website that the bin collections timetable over the Easter Weekend will not change, with services to run as normal on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

On their website, they say: “There are no changes to any bin collections over the Easter bank holiday weekend. All collections will take place as normal.”