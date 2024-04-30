Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog exclusion orders will be back in force on Sunderland’s beaches from Wednesday, May 1.

Four-legged friends are banned from sections of both Roker and Seaburn beaches during the summer months.

Dog exclusion zones are back in operation on Sunderland's beaches from tomorrow

Dog exclusion zones were first introduced as part of the council's Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) and operate from May 1 to September 30.

The zones were a response to concern from residents about antisocial behaviour issues including dog fouling and dropping litter.

The dog exclusion orders apply to Roker beach and to a limited stretch of beach at Seaburn from Morrisons supermarket to a point just south of the junction of Dykelands Road and Whitburn Road.

Anyone witnessed walking their dog in a prohibited area from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 1, until the end of September will be issued with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.

The dog exclusion zones were initially introduced as part of the PSPO in 2019 and reaffirmed two years later.

In 2021, residents were asked for their views on proposed change to the rules, with the option of new regulations that would cover the entirety of both beaches and either see dogs kept on leads at all times while on the beach or banned from the sands between 9am and 6pm.

The option to retain the existing arrangement was added after a backlash from dog owners.

Paula Smith, from Silksworth, created an online petition against the council’s proposals, saying the day-time ban could have a big impact on local businesses along the seafront - and hundreds of people signed up.

The PSPO, including the ‘status quo’ option for dog zones, was given the green light at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet in March 2021. It was renewed by the council last month.