Sunderland B&M store expansion bringing 20 jobs to the city

The expansion of a Sunderland store is set to bring 20 new jobs to the city.

B&M, has announced it is making its Roker store on Sunderland Gateway bigger and better for their customers.

Following feedback from customers, who said they wanted more products, the store team has been transforming the shop over four weeks and the new store will be unveiled on Thursday, November 15.

The store will close on Sunday, November 11, to undergo the final stages of the makeover programme and create a brand new look for customers, including a fresh and frozen food range.

It currently employs 31 staff members, but the bigger space will see it create an additional 20 new jobs.

B&M is striving to be the one-stop-shop for customers and their fresh and frozen department will feature big brands such as Aunt Bessies, McCain, Birds Eye and Weight Watchers.#

Jacqui Dinsdale, Store Manager at B&M Roker, said: "We wanted to make our store bigger and better for our customers so we can become a one-stop-shop for customers.

"They will now be able to pick up everything they need under one roof, from a tin of beans to bedding sets, and now chicken nuggets and rump steaks can be added to the shopping list.

"We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."