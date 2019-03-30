Sunderland at Wembley: Thousands of excited Black Cats fans set off for London ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final

Excited Sunderland fans are heading down to London in their droves ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final.

Jack Ross's side play Portsmouth in a 2.30pm kick-off at Wembley.

Sunderland fans setting off for London.

And with 40,000 SAFC fans expected to attend the game, it is thought that the capital will be turned red and white today and tomorrow.

Hundreds of fans have boarded trains this morning from Sunderland station.

Sunderland at Wembley: LIVE Saturday blog

Among them was George Davies, 65, of North Farm, near Hastings Hill.

Sunderland fans David and Carole Hodgson with daughter Lindsey Thynne, Jack, Corey, and Jaycee Thynne, setting off for Wembley from Sunderland Train Station.

"I've been seven times and I've only ever seen us win in 1973 so we haven't got a good record," said George.

"But we always have a great time down in London and the atmosphere created by all the fans is brilliant.

"Everybody from Sunderland just wants to enjoy themselves no matter what the result, but hopefully we can get a win."

Carole Hodgson was travelling down with husband David, daughter Lindsey Thynne and Lindsey's children Corey, Jack and Jaycee.

Sunderland fans Niall Davison and Miley Jones setting off for Wembley from Sunderland Train Station.

Carole said: "My husband's been every time since 1973 and seen us lose, but you just keep going.

"I'd love to see Lee Cattermole get the winning goal tomorrow. That would be amazing."

Corey said: "I think we'll win 2-0 and Lynden Gooch will get one of the goals.

Jennifer Davison and son Niall, nine, who is named after former Sunderland player, manager and chairman Niall Quinn, are heading down together for the game.

Sunderland fan George Davies.

Jennifer, 33, of Thorney Close, said: "It's Niall's first trip to Wembley and he can't wait.

"With being season ticket holders we knew we wanted to go down as soon as we won the semi-final.

"Niall was watching England play at Wembley the other week so it's made him really excited that he'll be there tomorrow."

Niall is prediciting a 2-1 win for Sunderland with goals from Will Grigg and club captain George Honeyman.

Fellow supporter Miley Jones, 10, of Pennywell, thinks that the game will finish 3-2 to Sunderland.

Sunderland fans set off for London ahead of the weekend's Checkatrade Trophy final.

Sunderland fans set off for London ahead of the weekend's Checkatrade Trophy final.