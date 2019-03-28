Sunderland at Wembley: Petition launched for winners of Checkatrade Trophy to get place in Europa League

Have your say

Should Sunderland get a place in Europe if they win the Checkatrade Trophy?

A campaign has been launched to give the winners of the cup, contested by teams in League One and Two, a place in the Europa League.

Sunderland take on Portsmouth at Wembley on Sunday in the final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

A petition has been set up on the change.org website reading: "It's fairly obvious by this years teams competing in the final that the winners should be offered participation in the Europa league in 2019 / 2020 season."

It's not clear if the petition is a spoof or not, but some fans seem to have got behind it nonetheless.

Chris Anderson·wrote: "It’s a cup final, and we would paint Europe red and white, Haway the lads."

David Martin said: "Get into them!"