Sunderland at Wembley: Make it a Red and White Friday and wear your colours to work and school!

Sunderland AFC is urging fans to turn Wearside into a sea of red and white on Friday.

The Black Cats wants supporters of all ages to get involved with #RedandWhiteFriday and wear their colours with pride at work and at school.

It comes as excitement builds ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy Final clash with Portsmouth at Wembley.

Around 40,000 SAFC fans will be heading to London for the game, with Trafalgar Square, Covent Garden and Wembley Way set to be taken over for the weekend.

Now the club wants fans to show their colours this Friday by wearing red and white, and tweeting @SunderlandAFC using the #RedandWhiteFriday hashtag.

SAFC’s managing director, Tony Davison, said: "Cup fever has been bubbling under the surface since our win over Bristol Rovers, but it’s really come to the fore this week and throughout the region, you can sense the excitement.

"It’s great to see fans and business getting involved and looking forward to what promises to be a cracking day for our club.

"So, let’s start our red and white takeover as we mean to go on, and wear your colours with pride this Friday!"

