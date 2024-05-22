One notable event for the service was this Sunderland tanker fire in 1992.

They want videos, pictures and other memorabilia

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is asking members of the public to send footage, photographs and memories as it celebrates half-a-century of service.

The memorabilia will help create a video and brochure to be displayed in public. Over the next 12 months, 50 years of memories will be published to mark the occasion and commemorate the service's contribution to the region.

Also, a time capsule will be placed at the newly opened Hebburn Tri Station.

The public is asked to contribute by sharing their memories, with the time capsule to be opened in a further 50 years and include images, items and messages from the public, firefighters and other staff past and present.

The service was established in April 1974, bringing together Sunderland Fire Brigade with its counterparts in South Shields, Tynemouth, Gateshead and Newcastle to form the service that exists today.

In 2004 the name of the service was changed from Tyne and Wear Metropolitan Fire Brigade, to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. It is currently the UK’s fastest fire and rescue first responder.

Chief fire officer Peter Heath said: “On behalf of all staff and our fire authority I am very privileged to be leading the service during our 50th year and to be celebrating this significant milestone with staff and the communities we serve.

"From the early days to now where we have 17 stations covering 1.1 million residents, the evolution of the service could not have been possible without the hard work and commitment demonstrated by every team member past and present.

"Equally, the work and support of our fire authority members has and continues to play a key role in ensuring that the service remains focused on the communities it serves and remains a community and business focussed service.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service at a major incident in Villiers Street, Sunderland in May 2024.

“I look forward to seeing the continued growth of the service and continuing to invest in the safety and welfare of our employees and local communities.”

Silksworth councillor Phil Tye, who is also chair of the Tyne and Wear Fire Authority said: “Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is an integral part of local communities.”