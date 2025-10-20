South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has launched its yearly Christmas campaign early.

An annual appeal to give those in hospital this festive time a comfy Christmas has been launched early for 2025.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s ‘Nightwear Before Christmas’ campaign collects donations of nighties and pyjamas so they can be handed out on Christmas Eve to patients staying on wards over the holiday period.

The NHS Trust has launched the appeal even earlier this year in the hope that even more donations can be collected.

Wards will also welcome items such as slippers with backs on them, toiletries, novels, puzzles and colouring in books as many of those who receive the gifts will be without family or friends close at hand.

The appeal is led by the Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team (DDOT), with its members spending time out on wards at both Sunderland Royal Hospital and South Tyneside District Hospital.

Members of DDOT at Sunderland Royal Hospital. | Other 3rd Party

DDOT also runs the Alexandra Centre, in Sunderland, which welcomes in patients from wards so they can enjoy hobbies, music, games and celebrations.

Claire Boylan, an Elder Life Specialist Practitioner (ELSP) with DDOT, has revealed how much receiving a gift means to the Trust’s patients at Christmas time.

She said: “We’re always amazed by the generosity of families, businesses and other supporters who have helped us give patients a heart-warming gift at Christmas time.

“Our patients are so grateful and it’s also lovely for our teams out in the wards because it raises their spirits when they’re working hard and they see those they’re looking after feel special.

“This year we’ve started our campaign even earlier to give us an even better chance at collecting more gifts to pass on.

“We know there are already Christmas displays out in the shops, so we thought we better get collecting, especially as pyjamas are always a popular present.

“Anyone who donates can be sure they’ll be making someone’s Christmas a better one.”

Sharon Velen and Jan Defty, who work as Healthcare Assistants at the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital. | Other 3rd Party

Those who are wanting to donate to the campaign are asked to wrap up the nightwear and label it to say if it is for a man or a woman, and its size.

To donate at Sunderland Royal Hospital, you must take your gift to the Alexandra Centre on E Floor where a drop off point has been set up ready for packages in case a member of the team isn’t available.

The Alexandra Centre is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm.

If you wish to donate at South Tyneside District Hospital, then you should take your package to the Discharge Lounge.

This is based on Ward 20, which is in the Deans Ward opposite the main hospital building.

The lounge is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 6pm on Sundays.

Anyone with questions can call the DDOT team on 0191 569 9766 or the switchboard on 0191 565 6256, extension 41572.