Sunderland and Seaham strike gold at Northumbria in Bloom

Wearside communities have been handed high praise for their green-fingered efforts in the annual Northumbria in Bloom awards.

Washington Villager volunteers dressed for the part with their flower power theme when judges came to visit

The competition, now in its 60th year, encourages communities to improve their area through community gardening and sound environmental practises.

It is part of the UK-wide Britain in Bloom campaign, run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

And neighbourhoods and groups from across Sunderland were among those to receive gold and silver, including winning some of the top awards.

Washington Village is a regular winner in Northumbria in Bloom

Washington Village picked up gold in the villages category, with Southwick getting a special discretionary award from the judges for its efforts.

Of Washington, the judges said: “This year Washington in Bloom have celebrated the sixtieth anniversaries of Washington new town, Britain in Bloom and Northumbria in Bloom.

“The village was festooned in 60’s bunting and banners to acknowledge the celebrations with the group being dressed in wonderful sixties costumes.

“They have also adopted the Britain in Bloom milestone theme of friendship, for which they excel.”

Of Southwick, the judges said: “The Southwick team made a huge effort to highlight and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Northumbria in Bloom.

“There were posters by the café, a beautifully decorated redundant phone box and many members of the community, old and young, had joined in painting stones with motifs depicting flora and fauna, red poppies and union flags to create a colourful and innovative scheme which decorated the collieries and shipyards workers memorial stone and the Southwick Green Remembrance Gardens.

Seaham also had a good run at the awards, including winning best coastal resort, with judges stating: “Seaham is a well cared for vibrant town with its many visitors and residents enjoying the diverse shops and cafes, along the seafront and marina.

“The many events on Terrace Green are eagerly awaited, the latest being the European football finals which was shown on a large screen with hundreds of people enjoying the wonderful friendly atmosphere.”

And Des Consitt from Seaham in Bloom was named in the Community Champions honours at the awards, given for ‘truly outstanding contributions over several years by individuals , whether salaried or volunteer , in support of Northumbria in Bloom’.

The citation for Des read: “Des Consitt has been a consistent supporter of Seaham in Bloom over the years through his work at the Greenspace community allotment which regularly enters the competition and has enchanted many different teams of judges over the years.

“It is always a “high point” on the judging tour. He and his team have developed an ecofriendly green oasis on a patch of land that was for many years redundant and blighted by asbestos and invasive weeds. Recent arson attacks and personal attacks have only made them more determined to succeed.

“Des has also been actively involved in the creation of the innovative Dawdon Park Wildlife Garden. This beautiful area will only improve with time and is a credit to Des and Alison who have worked tirelessly to create it.

“Both of these environmentally friendly projects are widely used by groups in Seaham and are an important asset to the town and Seaham in Bloom’s entry.”

The University of Sunderland gained a gold award in the ‘Best Grounds of a Hospital, University or Public Building’ category, though lost out overall to winners Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick.

Southwick gained a silver award in the ‘Urban Community’ category, with Belmont Parish winning overall.

Durham won best small city, with judges saying: “Durham has the benefit of huge areas of woodland, parks, university grounds, cathedral precinct and riverside walks.

“An awareness of their importance to the city is clear from the care and thought that goes into their maintenance.

“A careful balance is reached to cater for the needs of residents and visitors, while at the same time considering the environmental impact of this work.”

The awards were presented on Wednesday, September 18, at ‘The Fed’ in Gateshead to recognise and celebrate all the communities have collectively achieved in improving and transforming local environments across the whole of the region as part of this year’s Northumbria in Bloom competition.

Robert Germany, chairman of Northumbria in Bloom said: “When people think of Northumbria in Bloom they often assume that it’s all about hanging baskets and the municipal flower displays on roundabouts.

“However the reality couldn’t be further from the truth. T

“his means that ‘in bloom’ communities tackle everything from litter, graffiti and mitigating anti-social behaviour through to conservation, biodiversity and improving horticultural standards, and that’s not to mention the positive impact on health & wellbeing, sense of place, community spirit and civic pride.

“Many of our groups are also using Bloom to help to mitigate some of the effects of climate change through planet friendly gardening.

“It is wonderful to see all the excellent work that communities are doing to protect and enhance their local environments.

“These awards are all about recognising and celebrating this work and all that our communities have collectively achieved in enhancing the overall environment of the North East in 2024”.

Durham Gilesgate Primary School won best school, St Cuthbert’s Hospice won best care/residential/hospice or day centre, with Lord Gort Close in Southwick taking silver, and St Cuthbert’s RC Church in Chester-le-Street won best religious establishment, with Durham Cathedral and Belmont Cemetery also receiving gold awards.

Wharton Park in Durham won best park, with Southwick’s Thompson Park, Seaham Town Park and Riverside Park in Chester-le-Street also taking gold awards in that category.

Durham Business Improvement District won best town centre retail area, with Seaham Marina taking a silver award.