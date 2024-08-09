Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bikers are on a mission with an urgent safety message after five motorcyclists were killed and 149 injured in just five years in Sunderland.

Keen bikers Mandy Burns (left) and Jonny Davies are supporting the road safety campaign. | Submitted picture.

Campaign group Road Safety GB North East (RSGB NE) has been joined by bikers, as well as police and fire services from across the region, in launching the ‘Life on a Bike’ campaign to demonstrate the enormous risks and to remind road-users to slow down and look out for each other.

A number of bikers have contributed to the emotive campaign in a bid to illustrate the huge impact road collisions have, not only on the people directly involved, but their wider families, friends and work colleagues.

During the last five full years, 2019 – 2023, there were 1,501 biker collisions on the North East roads, with 57 motorcyclists killed, 755 seriously injured, and 689 slightly injured.

In Sunderland, the incidents broke down as five fatal accidents, 66 with serious injuries, and 78 with slight injuries.

In neighbouring County Durham, there were 17 bikers killed, 180 suffered serious injuries, and 112 slight injuries.

The Life on a Bike campaign aims to show that bikers do much more than ride bikes, giving insight into their family lives and interests.

Among those involved is biker Mandy Burns, 53, from Sunderland, who has worked at Nissan for 36 years.

Mandy said she loves nothing more than getting out on her bike with her husband Rob, and is keen to help everyone stay safe with some simple steps.

“I’ve been riding for 32 years and the best advice I can give to any biker is to ride defensively and to get some advanced training to help you understand things like road position, reading the road and having a relaxed posture,” she said.

“I’m passionate about this campaign. Riding motorcycles for fun, touring Europe and commuting on my bike is so important to me, but I want to stay safe, and I want drivers to take a second look for bikes. It’s so important for everyone to watch out for each other.”

Another of those involved in the campaign is biker and stunt rider Jonny Davies, 32, from Peterlee, who said people had to take responsibility for each other.

“The speed and power of cars and motorcycles has rapidly increased over the last decade, so I feel road-users need to pay maximum care and attention and follow the rules of the road,” he said.

My advice for anyone wanting to go fast would be to book a track day or top speed test day.”

Peter Slater, Chair of RSGB NE, said during the last five years (2019 – 2023), there had been 1,501 biker collisions on the region’s roads, with 57 motorcyclists killed, 755 seriously injured, and 689 slightly injured.

A large percentage were caused by a failure to look, by either the biker or drivers, or because the motorcyclist lost control of the bike.

“Nobody goes out with the intention of being involved in a road collision, but too often collisions occur that could so easily have been avoided,” said Peter.

“Bikers are vulnerable, so we see high fatality and injury rates, and nobody wants that on their conscience.

“We are appealing to drivers to take a second look for bikes – it could save a life. And we need bikers to slow down, to ride for the conditions and the roads, and to scan the road ahead for hazards. It sounds odd, but they need to prepare for what other road users might do.”

With the help of some of the region’s bikers, RSGB NE has produced social media videos to highlight common risks and promote safety advice to help keep bikers safe.

The latest figures show that more than half of motorcyclist casualties were aged under 35, with a third aged between 16 and 24.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police’s Motorcycle Unit, said: “Everyone has a vital role to play in keeping all road users safe – especially those who may be more at risk of serious injury or harm, such as motorbike riders. Please take extra care and remember to look twice and think bike.”

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) spokesperson said: "We all have a responsibility to look out for each other when using the roads.

“We would like to encourage drivers to take that moment to look and then look again before making their manoeuvre. Taking time to ensure the safety of others is time well spent."

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable especially on our county’s rural roads and we continue to see a rise in collisions where riders have been seriously injured or killed.

“Most collisions are preventable and that’s why all road users need to look out for each other, life is precious.”

Group Manager Steve Thomas, Head of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's Prevention and Education team, said: “It’s all about respecting our fellow road users and making sure that we keep within the law; as trying to make our roads a safer place is always our end goal.”

The breakdown across local authority areas of road collisions involving motorcyclists between 2019 and 2023 is below. County Durham and Northumberland see the highest number of motorcyclist casualties, but given their size and the rural nature of the roads, this is to be expected.

However, cities and towns across the region also see high numbers of bike casualties, demonstrating that biker collisions are common across both urban and rural areas.