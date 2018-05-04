Sunderland Airshow visitors can Take Off with a new offer

Visitors to the 13th Sunderland Airshow can upgrade their experience with tickets for a place in the newly launched ‘Take Off Enclosure’.

With a new offer and a lower price for 2018, tickets for the Take Off Enclosure are available to purchase on all three days of one of the North East’s biggest events.

A stunning view at the airshow.

Visitors to the enclosure will enjoy an atmosphere of relaxed comfort while taking in unrivalled views of the stunning flying displays soaring over the North Sea.

Upon purchasing the upgrade ticket visitors will receive their very own boarding pass, allowing them access to a host of benefits including, a welcome drink, buffet food, open air and undercover seating and private toilets.

Visitors looking for a family friendly experience will be able to sit back and relax while children’s activities will keep the whole family entertained in an informal, secure environment.

Sunderland City Council’s head of events, Victoria French, said: “This year we really wanted our upgrade package to reflect the feel of the wider event.

We really wanted our upgrade package to reflect the feel of the wider event Victoria French

“By lowering our ticket prices and including children’s activities we have created a more accessible, family friendly experience that our visitors will find relaxing and enjoyable.”

The Take Off Enclosure Boarding Pass will allow visitors to come and go as they please, allowing them the opportunity to explore the event in full before retreating to escape the crowds.

Previous announcements have already revealed an event programme featuring flying display favourites the RAF Red Arrows, Typhoon, and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight amongst many others.

With a vast range of ground displays to explore, visitors can be assured that there will be plenty for the whole family to see and do at the 13th Sunderland Airshow.

For further information on The Take Off Enclosure and to purchase tickets visit www.sunderlandinternationalairshow.co.uk.