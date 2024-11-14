Sunderland's Air Museum volunteers receive recognition from the King

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Wearside museum is celebrating after being recognised with a royal honour.

The North East Land Sea & Air Museum (NELSAM) has been given the The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, recognising the efforts of volunteers there over the last half-century.

Founded in 1974, the Old Washington Road museum has been marking its golden jubilee this year and the honour tops off the 2024 celebrations.

King's Award for Voluntary Services "celebrates the outstanding work of local volunteer groups across the UK" and now recognises the effort put in by NELSAM volunteers over 50 years.

The Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear will present the award on behalf of the monarch in the new year. Two representatives of NELSAM will receive an invitation to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The museum has around 50 registered volunteers, with around 35 helping out on a regular basis and the award honours volunteers past and present.

NELSAM chairman David Charles told the Echo: "It's great that it's happening in our 50th anniversary year. It's also our 40th anniversary of being a charity. It's a big, big honour; the equivalent to an individual getting the MBE.

"The organisation was started by John Stelling. He was volunteer number one and is still a volunteer now after 50 years. He comes in every Tuesday.

"We're absolutely thrilled. It's national recognition and royal recognition for all the time and effort that's put into developing something that's there for the benefit of the community.

"It's incredible, because not many organisations get nominated and just because you're nominated doesn't mean you're successful.

"But I understand we had some quite significant supporters. We're not allowed to find out who nominated us, but there was significant support, which is great because it makes it all worthwhile when you get a big pat on the back like this."

Prior to the award, NELSAM had its official 50th anniversary on May 12 this year. To mark the occasion it was given the gift of a present in the form of a magnificent Hawk jet.

The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm. Admission is from £3.50 and payable by card only. Visit their website for more details.