Sunderland AFC Women launch new ‘Four Seasons Feel Good Club’ at Hetton-le-Hole care home
The players chatted to residents about their careers as professional footballers and joined in with a game of ‘Slipper Soccer’, played by residents from the comfort of their armchairs. Katie and Mollie swapped their usual midfield positions and became goalkeepers, with residents taking penalties against them, cheered on by guests at the event.
Launched during this year’s Nutrition & Hydration Week, the new club aims to bring residents, carers, family members and people living the local community the opportunity to get together for a series of fun, feel-good activities.
The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Claire Bartlett, said: “Our new Four Seasons Feel Good Club will include a wide range of activities to benefit the mind, body and soul. The club is open to everyone, so it’s a great way to keep our residents connected to their local community. We hope people living locally will come along and join us – it’s free, fun and a great way to meet new people.
“We’ll be hosting a different activity every month, with something for everyone, whatever their interests and abilities. From exercise classes to laughter yoga, adapted sports and games to singing classes and social get-togethers for a cuppa and chat and reminiscence sessions.”
The Laurels Care Home is located in Francis Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring and provides residential, nursing, respite palliative and dementia care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).