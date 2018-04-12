Sunderland AFC superfan named Championship Supporter of the Year

Sunderland AFC superfan George Forster has had his lifetime of support recognised with a national award.

George, 91, has been named Championship Supporter of the Year in the 2018 Football League awards.

It’s a tremendous honour for me to win this award George Forster

He has been honoured for going above and beyond to demonstrate his passion and commitment for the Black Cats over the decades.

And while it has been another season to forget on the pitch for the club, George has again flown the flag off it to earn plaudits across the country.

George, who chairman of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Association, has told of his pride ahead of attending Sunday’s star-studded awards ceremony at the London Hilton, on Park Lane.

He told the Echo: “It’s a tremendous honour for me to win this award. It’s very nice to be appreciated for what I have done over the years.

“I’m hugely looking forward to the ceremony and don’t really know what to expect yet.”

George is hoping Sunderland will not suffer a second successive relegation, but they are currently six points adrift of safety in the Championship with four games left to play.

He added: “It has been another very disappointing season and we look in bad shape.

“I can’t see us escaping relegation, but we have to be looking for miracles.

“I feel sorry for all the supporters, because they don’t deserve this.”

The awards ceremony will be attended by players, managers and the Football League’s clubs.

George will be hoping to win the overall Football League award and is on a shortlist of three.