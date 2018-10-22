Sunderland AFC stars set to coach youngsters during half-term

Two Sunderland AFC stars will be delivering football coaching to youngsters this week in the hope of inspiring them to get involved in sport.

Academy star Lynden Gooch and midfield veteran Lee Cattermole will be heading to the Raich Carter Sports Centre on Thursday to meet and greet young football fanatics.

Sunderladn AFC Academy star Lynden Gooch.

They will be at the centre from 1.30pm to 2.30pm where they will be setting up a small session with kids aged between five and 13-years-old.

The Black Cats players will also take part in a Q&A and photo and signing session.

The sports centre, which is managed by leading leisure provider Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council, is part of the football club’s partnership with the former of the those parties to increase health and fitness provision across the city.

Gooch, who has scored three goals in 12 appearances for the promotion-chasing Black Cats this term, is also sponsored by Everyone Active.

He will l hand over a signed shirt to staff at the centre.

The visit comes just two days before Jack Ross’ Black Cats face Southend United at the Stadium of Light.

Gooch, the American midfielder, said “It will be great to meet up with the team at Everyone Active alongside Lee later this week.

"They offer some brilliant courses to the young people in our area, so it will be nice to meet them and get to know them soon.”

Ian Bradgate, area contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “Raich Carter and Everyone Active are really excited that Lynden and Lee will be attending our holiday camp on Thursday, October 25, to undertake an hours coaching with the children on our holiday camp.

"Sunderland Football Club and Everyone Active have worked in close partnership over the past three years to break down barriers to activity and hopefully by getting these two players into the centre we will see more children wanting to continue with sport and walk in their heroes’ footsteps.”

Details of the facilities and what sports you can do at the Raich Carter Sports Centre can be found online at: https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/raich-carter-sports-centre