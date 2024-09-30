Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three senior figures in the world of football are to give a glimpse into how the financial side of the game works in respect of fans.

Sunderland AFC, kit manufacturer hummel, and retail firm Fanatics are set to offer a unique insight into how they say they are ‘redefining football fans’ experience, as part of the Sunderland Business Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hummel made a return to the Black Cats this summer. Meanwhile, Fanatics took over the operation of the SAFC club shop earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior leaders from the organisations will be speaking at Sunderland Business Festivalon Wednesday, October 16, alongside a representative from SAFC.

David Bruce, chief business Officer of SAFC; Neil Burke, CEO, Hummel UK; and Anna Mitchell, head of international business development at Fanatics will be taking part in what organisers say will be an ‘energetic and insightful panel discussion’ at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will give a unique glimpse into how the partnership came together and how a common desire to serve fans and deliver a unique experience is at the core of the new relationship.

Sunderland Business Festival, which is sponsored by Sunderland City Council, is running for the third time from October 14 to 18, with the aim of inspiring enterprises from across the region, with a host of engaging speeches and sessions from high-profile business leaders.

The action-packed programme this year will feature expert presentations, panel discussions, fire side chats, networking, workshops and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership, a collective of organisations – large and small – all with an interest in the city’s development, creating opportunities for members to collaborate and grow, which in turn helps Sunderland to be a more dynamic destination for business.

The Business of Football: Reigniting an Icon and redefining the fan experience is taking place at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, October 16, at 7pm.

Tickets for the event are £10 (+booking fee) with all proceeds going to the Foundation of Light. Tickets can be purchased here:https://bit.ly/3BaVSbD

For more information about the Sunderland Business Festival, visit: https://sbfestival.co.uk/