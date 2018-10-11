Sunderland AFC chairman Stewart Donald takes on new Foundation of Light role

Sunderland AFC chairman Stewart Donald has joined the Board of Trustees at the Foundation of Light.

Mr Donald has taken on the role with the club's official charity after an invite from former Black Cats supremo Sir Bob Murray.

He joins Kate Adie, George Clarke, Paul Collingwood, Steve Cram, The Rt Hon The Baroness Estelle Morris of Yardley, Colonel The Hon James Ramsbotham, Sir Tim Rice and Sir Peter Vardy as a trustee.

Sir Bob said: "I am delighted to welcome Stewart Donald to our Board of Trustees and to strengthen our links with the football club at the highest level.

"I believe Stewart understands what we are striving to achieve and will be very supportive of our ambitions to help change even more lives in the future through the Foundation of Light’s pioneering programmes and the new Beacon of Light, which is one of kind.

"I know first-hand, and think Stewart already has a very good sense of just important Sunderland AFC is in inspiring and motivating the people of this fantastic region. I am looking forward to working with him to make a difference where we can."

Mr Donald added: "From what I have seen so far, and from visiting the Beacon of Light, I have been very impressed with what Foundation of Light, as the club’s official charity, has achieved. When Sir Bob asked me to join the Board of Trustees I was delighted to accept.

"The people of Sunderland and wider North East region are at the heart of our desire to reconnect and revive this fantastic football club. I look forward to working alongside Sir Bob and the other Trustees to improve the lives of those in need across Wearside and beyond."

The Foundation of Light was established in 2001. Its £20million Beacon of Light opened in June with facilities including three indoor sports courts for netball, basketball and

futsal; 12 badminton courts; six five-a-side 3G pitches; and a seven-a-side 4G indoor pitch.