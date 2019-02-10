Sunderland 999 dash after person suffers stab wound to neck

Emergency services were called and a patient rushed to hospital after being found by paramedics with a stab wound to the neck

Paramedics were called to Carley Road, in Sunderland, just after 9.30pm on Saturday.

An ambulance, two Hazard Area Response Teams (HARTs) and a road ambulance from the Great North Air Ambulance attended and found a patient with a stab wound to the neck.

The patient was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment.

