Sunday Concerts at Bents Park: Looking back at 2018’s stars in South Shields

The headliner for the first of this year’s free summer concerts in South Shields has been announced.

Marti Pellow, of Wet Wet Wet, will take to the stage at Bents Park on Sunday, July 14. To celebrate the announcement, we have taken a look back at last year’s stars including M People’s Heather Small, Pixie Lott, The Vamps oncand Atomic Kitten. Check out our pictures and see if we caught you having fun on our camera.

