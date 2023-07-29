News you can trust since 1873
Sun shines on Sunderland as AJ Bell Triathlon World Championship Series comes to town

The crowds lined the wall along Roker Terrace.

By Kevin Clark
Published 29th Jul 2023, 19:10 BST- 2 min read
Getting ready to take the plunge
Getting ready to take the plunge

Hundreds of spectators were treated to a thrilling spectacle as the AJ Bell Triathlon World Championship Serries came to Sunderland today.

The rain threatened to dampen proceedings but quickly passed over and the elite men's and women's races took place in blazing sunshine.

Even the dolphins turned out on a day that was about far more than the elite races, with participation events seeing children as young as four take to the sea.

In the end, it was a French double punch, as Pierre Le Cosse claimed the men's race, while compatriot Cassandra Beaugrande triumphed in the women's event.

Both were impressed by the venue and the welcome they had received.

Pierre Le Cosse takes the tape in the men's event
Pierre Le Cosse takes the tape in the men's event

"It was great," said Pierre.

The place is really good - I loved, the sea, I loved the weather - and the crowds were really good."

Cassandra admitted she had not known what to expect but had been delighted: "The bike course was a little narrow, but I just thought 'You want to stay safe.

"And the water was a bit cold, though not as cold as I was expecting.

"And the atmosphere was amazing."

Cassandra Beaugrande literally takes the tape
Cassandra Beaugrande literally takes the tape

One familiar face taking part in his first triathlon was BBC Newcastle sports presenter, and local boy, Jeff Brown.

"There were times I was thinking ;'Why are you even doing this?'' - but what a great experience," said Jeff, 62.

"I loved the weather. We started in the rain and finished in brilliant sunshine.

"And it is great to see the crowds coming to support it - thank you to all of them for coming out."

