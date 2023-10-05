News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces

Stunning plans submitted for new Sunderland play area at Seaburn

This is the first glimpse of at how the play area will look.

By Kevin Clark
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:12 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular Sunderland seafront play area is getting a brand new look, with helps from local kids.

These images show the new plans for the former Pirate Play Park site in Seaburn, with play mounds, sand pits and planted areas, as well as traditional play features such as swings, slides and roundabouts, tall towers, a climbing wall, bridges and aerial walkways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the plans will see the new park completed by the spring. 

How the park will lookHow the park will look
How the park will look
Most Popular

The park, just off Dykelands Road and Lowry Road, fits with the city  council’s ambition to ‘make Sunderland's playparks more inclusive, with bespoke play equipment for children with accessibility challenges, ensuring as many families as possible can enjoy the facilities.

Coun Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for dynamic city at Sunderland City Council, welcomed news a planning application had now been submitted :

"Our seafront is a place for everyone, and families in particular flock here to enjoy its natural beauty," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Adding to that with facilities that will enhance visitors’ experience is fantastic, and we’re pleased to be leading this brilliant development which we know will be warmly welcomed.”

Students at Seaburn Dene Primary School worked with the council to come up with ideas for the project.

Rainbow swings and a lighthouse slides were just some of the ideas that students drew up to help shape the plans.

"We hope to open this new addition in the first half of next year, in time for the summer months when we know people flock to the seaside,” added Coun Johnston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seaburn Dene headteacher John Howe said pupils had loved being involved: "The children were really engaged with the chance to get involved in a community project like this and used their creativity and imagination to really "dream big" about their designs.

"We're delighted to see this come to fruition and given how close we are to the site,

"I'm sure our children will be among the first children down there when it finally opens."

Related topics:SeaburnSunderland City Council