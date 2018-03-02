Students in Sunderland have chance to build career plans

Young people in Sunderland are being given the chance to build on job prospects in the construction industry.

As part of the Work Discovery Sunderland programme pupils in the city will take part in a construction and build environment sector day next week.

There are endless job options in the construction and built environment industry Paul McEldon

The event is being supported by a range of the North East’s top construction companies, which will be giving the young people a real insight into the careers available.

On Wednesday, students will take part in a variety of activities including visiting the Engie site at Nookside, which is a scheme creating a range of affordable housing, where they can try their hand at brickwork.

The pupils will also get the opportunity to visit the Siglion offices in the city centre and discover what developers do - how new buildings, public spaces and homes are designed and built - and learn about all the different professions involved in making and changing the city.

Groups will explore the Vaux site nearby and then have the opportunity to step into the shoes of an architect and design and build their own model, landmark building.

Throughout the day, young people will also have a chance to talk with the various professionals working from the Silgion office and find out more about the different routes and pathways to a future career in the built environment.

The event is being supported by Gentoo, which will be highlighting the range of career paths the company can offer.

Students will tour Gentoo’s maintenance depot, which will give them an insight into how the company manages the routine maintenance of around 29,000 properties in the city, and the variety of jobs involved in delivering that service.

The participants will also be able to try plumbing and electrical work and will also have the opportunity to meet some of the team involved in Gentoo’s new build housing, finding out about quantity surveying and civil engineering.

Paul McEldon, co-chairman of Work Discovery Sunderland, said the sector day offered a fantastic opportunity for students to see the variety of jobs available in construction and the built environment.

He said: “There are endless job options in the construction and built environment industry, many of which young people are probably not aware of.

“We are very grateful that so many top companies are taking the time to showcase what they do and the job possibilities to the workforce of the future.

“Sector days like this give Sunderland students a real opportunity to get the information they need to make informed career choices.”