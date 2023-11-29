Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pictures c/o Google Streetview

Landmark Wearside pubs have been put up for sale after their owner went into administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greens in Sunderland city centre, The Prior in Doxford Park, Britannia in Houghton, Cross Keys in Washington, Guide Post Inn in Springwell Village, Black Bull in East Boldon, and Lambton Arms in Chester-le-Street will all go on the market in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 25 pubs in the North East and Yorkshire are being put up for sale by the joint administrators of Milton Portfolio Op Co 3 Ltd.

Avison Young and Watling Real Estate have been appointed to market the licensed premises by joint administrators Ryan Grant and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory.

Peter Constantine, managing director of the Leisure team at Avison Young, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this portfolio to the market.

"This presents a rare opportunity for an operator to take on an established portfolio of strong performing pubs within a fairly tight geographic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We anticipate strong demand for the pubs, both as one or a couple of lots and on an individual basis.”

Emma Turnbull, associate director at Avison Young, added: “With the company in administration, this will be a full open sale process. We will be gathering information in the forthcoming weeks with a view to launching a full marketing campaign in the New Year.”

Ryan Grant, joint administrator and managing director at Interpath Advisory, said: “The joint administrators continue to trade all 25 pubs while we seek a buyer for the business and its assets.

"We look forward to working with the teams at Avison Young and Watling Real Estate to bring this high-quality portfolio to market at the optimum time to realise maximum value for creditors.”

The pubs comprise 21 freeholds and four long leaseholds.

The full list of pubs includes:

Black Bull, East Boldon

Black Bull, Morpeth

Britannia, Houghton

Cross Keys, Washington

The Crown, Wickham

Dirty Habit, Whitley Bay

Elephant, Ashington

Greens, Sunderland

Guide Post Inn, Springwell Village

Lambton Arms, Chester-le-Street

Lloyds Arms, Grimsby

Millstone Hotel, Gosforth

New Inn, Wetherby

Old Courthouse, Barnsley

Ox Inn, Oxhill

Porter Cottage, Sheffield

Prior, Doxford Park

Priory, York

Red Lion, Wakefield

Ship & Royal, South Shields

Smiths Arms, Billingham

Sun Hotel, Shipley

Victoria, Whitley Bay

Whistle Stop, Beeston