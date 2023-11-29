Landmark pubs in Sunderland, Houghton, Washington and East Boldon to go up for sale after owners go into administration
Agents expect 'strong demand'
Landmark Wearside pubs have been put up for sale after their owner went into administration.
Greens in Sunderland city centre, The Prior in Doxford Park, Britannia in Houghton, Cross Keys in Washington, Guide Post Inn in Springwell Village, Black Bull in East Boldon, and Lambton Arms in Chester-le-Street will all go on the market in the New Year.
A total of 25 pubs in the North East and Yorkshire are being put up for sale by the joint administrators of Milton Portfolio Op Co 3 Ltd.
Avison Young and Watling Real Estate have been appointed to market the licensed premises by joint administrators Ryan Grant and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory.
Peter Constantine, managing director of the Leisure team at Avison Young, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this portfolio to the market.
"This presents a rare opportunity for an operator to take on an established portfolio of strong performing pubs within a fairly tight geographic area.
"We anticipate strong demand for the pubs, both as one or a couple of lots and on an individual basis.”
Emma Turnbull, associate director at Avison Young, added: “With the company in administration, this will be a full open sale process. We will be gathering information in the forthcoming weeks with a view to launching a full marketing campaign in the New Year.”
Ryan Grant, joint administrator and managing director at Interpath Advisory, said: “The joint administrators continue to trade all 25 pubs while we seek a buyer for the business and its assets.
"We look forward to working with the teams at Avison Young and Watling Real Estate to bring this high-quality portfolio to market at the optimum time to realise maximum value for creditors.”
The pubs comprise 21 freeholds and four long leaseholds.
The full list of pubs includes:
Black Bull, East Boldon
Black Bull, Morpeth
Britannia, Houghton
Cross Keys, Washington
The Crown, Wickham
Dirty Habit, Whitley Bay
Elephant, Ashington
Greens, Sunderland
Guide Post Inn, Springwell Village
Lambton Arms, Chester-le-Street
Lloyds Arms, Grimsby
Millstone Hotel, Gosforth
New Inn, Wetherby
Old Courthouse, Barnsley
Ox Inn, Oxhill
Porter Cottage, Sheffield
Prior, Doxford Park
Priory, York
Red Lion, Wakefield
Ship & Royal, South Shields
Smiths Arms, Billingham
Sun Hotel, Shipley
Victoria, Whitley Bay
Whistle Stop, Beeston
White Bear, Barnsley