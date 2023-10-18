Storm Babet in Sunderland latest as heavy rain weather warning set to last for days
It's set to to be a soggy week
Sunderland is preparing to take a battering from heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Babet hits the UK.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, which at present is in place for three days in Sunderland, starting Thursday, October 19 and ending on Saturday, October 21.
Strong winds are also expected, and more severe amber warnings are in place for some parts of the UK.
Rain is expected to begin around midnight tonight in Sunderland, coming down heavy in the early hours - forecast to ease off a little by 8am, but raining all day Thursday, and heavily all day Friday.
Saturday also looks wet throughout before drier weather eventually returns on Sunday.
Strong winds are forecast for early Thursday, easing off later, but then likely returning on Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures will be around 14 degrees on Thursday, and 11 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
Tony Wardle ,Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.
“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding.
"It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.
“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too.
"Gusts around 70 mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”
What to expect in Sunderland and the North East, according to the Met Office
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads