Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entries are already open for next year...

Sunderland City Runs 2024

Thousands of runners took an energetic tour of the city - with thousands more turning out to cheer them on - as Sunderland City Runs returned for 2024.

After a blisteringly hot start to the weekend, sea fret kept conditions cool for the runners of all ages who were taking part, many of them raising money for charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three races showcased the city centre’s historic streets and passed by key regeneration projects taking shape, with the 10k and half marathon adding on the coast and parks.

The Sunderland half marathon 2024

More than 4,000 people signed up to take part in the Sunderland City 10k, Sunderland City Half Marathon and Active Sunderland BIG 3k on Sunday, May 12, and the good weather attracted a large number of supporters who cheered them around the course.

Organisers said entry levels for the event were 33% up on last year, returning the event to pre-pandemic levels.

The three races started and finished next to Keel Square, where the packed event village offered plenty of entertainment and refreshments on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland 10k.

The action began at 9am with the Active Sunderland BIG 3k, followed by the Sunderland City 10k at 10am and half marathon at 10:25am.

The races were started by Councillor Dorothy Trueman, the Mayor of Sunderland, who was joined by her husband and consort Councillor Harry Trueman.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Dorothy Trueman starting the 3k with her husband and consort Cllr Harry Trueman

Now in their 13th year, the Sunderland City Runs were organised by Events of the North in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

Race director and Olympic silver medallist Steve Cram hailed another successful year for the races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weather gods were kind, with sun - but not too much warmth - during the morning, so conditions were excellent for running,” he said.

“We were delighted to attract such big entries for this year’s Sunderland City Runs, and big crowds to watch the action.

“There was a real buzz in the Event Village and it was great to see Keel Square so busy throughout the day. It was a brilliant showcase for a vibrant city centre, and a positive celebration of running and getting active.

“Thanks to Sunderland City Council for working with us to host the event and to all of our partners and volunteers for making it so successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Sunderland BIG 3k

The Active Sunderland BIG 3k featured hundreds of young runners and was won by Joshua Ebblewhite in 11 minutes and 19 seconds, followed by Zach Harrison (11:40) and Miguel Ribiero (11:58).

Lexie Brown won the girls’ race in 12:24, with Heidi Cook in second (12:36) and Holly Brown third (12:45).

Ben Bayly of Durham University won the 2024 Sunderland City 10K in 31:21, ahead of Stephen Jackson (31:26) and Liam Taylor (32:04), both of Sunderland Harriers.

Stacey Smith of North Shields Poly put in a dominant performance in the women’s race to win in a rapid 33:51, with Jessica Eaton of Tyne Bridge Harriers in second (37:27) and Amy Callaghan of Sunderland Harriers third (38:16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Sunderland City Half Marathon was won by Liam Walshaw of Sunderland Harriers in 1:13:28, followed by David Purvis of Sun City Tri (1:16:32) and Bryan Potts of Elvet Striders (1:16:47).

The women’s race was won by Olympian and multiple Sunderland City Runs event winner Aly Dixon of Sunderland Strollers in 1:19:15, with Jennifer Berry of Wallsend Harriers in second (1:24:06) and Julie Pescod of Sunderland Strollers third (1:26:21).

The winners of the men’s and women’s half marathon and 10k races were presented with bespoke trophies that were created by the National Glass Centre especially for the Sunderland City Runs.

Along with other leading club athletes, many runners in all three events were raising funds for good causes, such as official charity partner Red Sky Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them was Colin Burgin Plews, better known as Big Pink Dress, who was fundraising for Cancer Research UK, the day before getting treatment for the disease.

A large number of volunteers worked throughout the day to make the Sunderland City Runs possible, and many of them came from event partner the University of Sunderland. Other key partners included Everyone Active and the Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square, which was a hive of activity.

Entries are now open for the 2025 Sunderland City Runs, which will be held on Sunday 11 May.

For more information and to book a place, visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad