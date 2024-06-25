Steve Cram gives council chiefs training tips ahead of Durham City Run Festival

Steve Cram with Alison Clark on his left, Amy Harhoff on his right and other DCC team members. Submitted picture. | Steve Cram with Alison Clark on his left, Amy Harhoff on his right and other DCC team members. Submitted picture.

Athletics legend Steve Cram and council chiefs have teamed up to inspire residents to take part in a series of running events in Durham next month.

The annual Durham City Run Festival will feature three days of races and family friendly activities, and senior officers from Durham County Council (DCC) will be joining other council employees to take part.

Held from July 18 to 20, the Durham City Run Festival is being organised by Events of the North, in partnership with DCC and Durham University.

DCC is the portfolio holder for culture, creative, tourism and sport in the new North East Combined Authority, and the Durham City Run Festival will be one of the first major events to take place in the county since the formation of the new authority.

Amy Harhoff, DCC’s corporate director of regeneration and growth, will take on the Durham City Run 10k, while Alison Clark, head of culture, sport and tourism, will tackle the 5k.

Other members of the county council team have also signed up to participate in or volunteer at the festival, which also includes the Run Like A Legend Mile challenge, XO urban orienteering, and Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track initiative that gives family groups the opportunity to complete a 10K distance in a continuous relay, having fun while exercising together.

With just under a month until the start of this year’s festival, Amy, Alison and some of their colleagues met event founder Steve Cram, who provided them with a few training tips.

They also talked through final plans for this year's event and discussed its importance as a big event in County Durham, and the role it plays in encouraging more residents to get active as part of healthier lifestyles.

Durham County Council has been a core event partner since the first Durham City Run 5K and 10K races in 2016, and has helped the event to grow into the three day festival of running that was launched in 2019, working closely with Events of the North and Durham University.

Recognising the important role that events like the Durham City Run Festival can play in helping people to get more active, the county council promotes the event through its own internal and external communications activities. Many members of staff are also members of local athletics clubs, and act as informal ambassadors for the festival, and for running in general.

Steve said: “One of the most important aspects of the Durham City Run Festival is the wide range of opportunities to get involved that it offers, which means that there is something for participants of all ages and levels of ability.

“Of course, we love seeing the fierce competition at the front of each race, but looking at the bigger picture, it’s even more important that people who are new to the sport, or returning after a break, feel welcome and enjoy their experience here.

“We work closely with Durham County Council to reach as many residents as possible with positive and appropriate messages that persuade them to take part in one of the running events, or join us as a volunteer.