Sci-fi and fantasy fans will converge on the Beacon of Light when Comic Con Mania comes to town this weekend.

Organiser Monopoly Events has made a name as one of the leading fan convention operators in the UK, with major events in cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh attracting fans in their thousands.

Comic Con is a new concept of smaller scale events across the UK - and it will be coming to the Beacon on Sunday, September 1.

Organisers are promising Mania events will be exactly the same as the bigger shows in terms of convention fun but with cheaper prices.

The day will inlcude a cosplay competition | Monopoly Events

Fans can expect to see everything they’ve grown to love about Monopoly Event,s such as cosplay, console gaming, traders, panels, set and prop builds, and, of course, celebrity guests.

The Sunderland event is set to be a particular treat for Star Wars fans, with guests including Paul ‘Greedo’ Blake and puppeteer Mike Quinn, who portrayed Lando Calrissian’s Millennium Falcon co-pilot Nien Nunb in Return of the Jedi.

Also appearing will be Jimmy Vee, the man who took over from the late Kenny Baker as the man inside R2-D2 for The Froce Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Jimmy is also familiar to Doctor Who fans, having appeared in various roles including the Moxx of Balhoon and Bannakaffalatta, as well as portraying the space pig in the very first scene Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston shot for the series’ return in 2005.

Guests will be taking part in panels throughout the day, fielding questions from fans.

Other attractions will include Artist Alley, where talented artists showcase their work and have unique, one-of-a-kind pieces for sale; an Exhibitor Hall, will be filled with vendors selling comics, collectibles, apparel; a cosplay competition: video games, board games and tabletop RPGs; kids cosplay and drawing workshops.

“Sunderland is one of seven Mania dates we are super excited about,” said a company spokesperson.

The exhibitor's hall will include a host of stalls | Monopoly Events

“We are scouting areas all over the UK to make sure fans everywhere get a taste of what’s on offer at our shows. The sense of community is central to everything Monopoly Events do and, as we attract over ten thousand fans annually with our incredible shows, we look forward to welcoming everyone to Sunderland.

“We will continue to grow and evolve Mania events as a place you can proudly celebrate your community fandoms, discover new ones, and, most of all, have fun.

“If you're looking for a great family day out then Comic Con Mania is what you’ve been looking for.”

Tickets for Comic Con Sunderland are on sale now and you can secure yours by visiting https://www.comconmania.co.uk/locations.